Friends of Bayou Lafourche to host Boat Parade and Poker Float

Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) will host a boat parade in Bayou Lafourche through Thibodaux on Saturday, August 27th 2022 at 2 p.m.. Participation is free and open to the public.

Friends of Bayou Lafourche welcomes both paddle-powered boats and motorized boats to participate. The procession will begin at the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve in Thibodaux (314 St. Mary St., Thibodaux La 70301), boaters will travel down to the new Nicholls Bayou-Side Park, make the turn, then head back to the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve where the parade will disband. Total length is approximately 3 miles. Participants will be treated to live music along the route at the following locations:

Park Service Boat (moving with the parade): Gina Forsyth & Waylon Thibodaux

Rotolo’s Pizzeria: Harley Talbot

Thibodaux Pedestrian Bridge: Absinthe Minded

Nicholls Bayou-Side Park: John Daigle

Paddle-powered boats: launch at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve at 2:00 p.m. Paddlers are asked to arrive no later than 1:30 p.m. If you are interested in reserving a canoe for the parade, please contact Ryan Perque at ryan.perque@bayoulafourche.org or 985-665-8474

Motorized boats should be staged at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve no later than 1:45 p.m. to follow paddle-powered boats.

The boat parade will also include a “Poker Float” where parade participants will be given cards along the parade route. Details and rules on the poker float can be found at BayouLafourche.org

For the safety of all involved, Friends of Bayou Lafourche will require that all local, state, and federal boating/marine laws and regulations be followed. Additionally, several support boats will be staged throughout the route. Paddle-powered boats and motorized boats will be kept separate during the parade as an additional safety measure.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Visit BayouLafourche.org or contact Ryan Perque at ryan.perque@bayoulafourche.org or 985-665-8474 for more information.