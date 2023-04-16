Friends of the Library to host Inventory Reduction Sale

Bookworms, this one’s for you! Friends of the Library will host an Inventory Reduction Sale at the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch from May 12-14, 2023. Here’s your chance to stock up on excellent reads! Shop from the library’s inventory of thousands of used books including children’s books, DVDS, CDs, and even audiobooks.

The sale offers a brown bag special, $5 for as many items you can fit in a bag. Only cash or checks will be accepted. Beginning on Friday, May 12, the sale will be conducted during regular business hours throughout the weekend. In addition to this sale, a special smaller sale will be hosted during the Main Library 20th Anniversary Celebration on April 23, 2023 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. During this time guests can visit the Arts and Crafts Room in the Children’s Department where a variety of books and audio/visual items will be available for purchase with cash or checks only.