Friends of the Library to host Inventory Reduction Sale

Another joyful day on the bayou with BCF
April 16, 2023
Bookworms, this one’s for you! Friends of the Library will host an Inventory Reduction Sale at the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch from May 12-14, 2023. Here’s your chance to stock up on excellent reads! Shop from the library’s inventory of thousands of used books including children’s books, DVDS, CDs, and even audiobooks.
The sale offers a brown bag special, $5 for as many items you can fit in a bag. Only cash or checks will be accepted. Beginning on Friday, May 12, the sale will be conducted during regular business hours throughout the weekend. In addition to this sale, a special smaller sale will be hosted during the Main Library 20th Anniversary Celebration on April 23, 2023  from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. During this time guests can visit the Arts and Crafts Room in the Children’s Department where a variety of books and audio/visual items will be available for purchase with cash or checks only.
STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Douglas Fazzio

April 15, 2023

United Houma Nation returns to Jazz Fest with Food Dishes, Craft Demos, Music and Language Immersion

Read more