Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter 5K-9 Run/Walk returns

The Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter are hosting a dog-friendly fun run and 5K on March 4, 2023 with registration beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, next to the Courtyard Marriott. The fun run will begin at 9:00 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 9:30 a.m.

“We are so excited for this event,” said the Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter president Rachel Brunet. “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and our first one since 2020. We are happy to bring it back.” The 5K-9 Run/Walk will include food, music, and first and second place prizes for runners in all 19 categories. Participants are encouraged to bring their dogs on leashes for the run!

Registration for the race is $20, with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards the Terrebonne Animal Shelter and all of their programs. “The Friends of the Shelter organization has raised so much money for us and helps us support animals in the community,” said Terrebonne Animal Shelter Director Valerie Robinson. “Their support changes the way that we can help.” The Friends of the Shelter recently raised enough money to donate a new X-Ray machine to the shelter, as well as providing life-saving supplies to help local pet owners take better care of their cats and dogs. The Animal Shelter was also able to spay and neuter almost 1,000 cats with donated funds following the devastation of Hurricane Ida.

“We are all looking very forward to this event. We hope everyone will come out and help us make it a success!” said Brunet. Participants may register for the race in person or online. For more information, contact ftasinfo@gmail.com or visit the organization online.





