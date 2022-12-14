Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library to host Choice Book Sale

Annually hosted during the holiday season, the Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library, are once again hosting their Choice Book Sale. The sale will take place at the Main Library Branch beginning on Thursday, December 15 – Sunday, December 18, during regularly scheduled library hours.

Guests will shop from an extensive collection of best-selling books that are in gift giving condition, or perfect for your personal collection. “The books were donated by the public, as well as Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library. They are very gently used, and are from some of the best selling authors including James Patterson, and Debbie Macomber,” said Jessica Mouton Liaison for the Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library. “You will definitely get your money’s worth, especially if you are an avid reader,” she added.

You will be allowed to browse the inventory first, then decide what books to purchase. Guests can fill a brown paper bag for $10. Only cash will be accepted. If you attend the sale on Saturday, stop by the Downtown Houma Holiday Maker Market (at the library) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for unique gifts, and treats made by local artists.