Friends of the TPPL will host their Annual Spelling Bee this Novemeber

The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Library System will host their Annual Spelling Bee on November 4, 2023 at the Main Library! Come out and test your spelling skills and maybe take home first place!

Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. with level competitions for grades 1-6 and an all-ages competition throughout the day. Here is the full schedule for the day:

9:00 a.m: Registration opens

9:30 a.m: 1st and 2nd grade competition

11:00 a.m: 3rd and 4th grade competition

1:00 p.m: 5th and 6th grade competition

2:00 p.m: All ages open competition

The entry fee is $1 for grades 1-6 and $2 for open competition. Winners will receive prizes, and all participants will have the opportunity to compete in a supportive environment. This program is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library, who support the Terrebonne Parish Library’s mission to encourage lifelong learning, literacy, and creativity. 100% of proceeds support the programming of the Terrebonne Parish Library.