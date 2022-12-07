From the Grinch to Peter Pan; Here’s What’s happening this weekend!

This weekend brings Peter Pan, the Grinch, Christmas wonderlands, local music, and more! Here’s what’s happening in Houma and Thibodaux this weekend!

Christmas in the Park | December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Peltier Park, Thibodaux Take the family for a ride down Peltier Park in Thibodaux to enjoy a magical light display and Christmas trees decorated by local schools, churches, and organizations.

The Grinch is Back! | Thursday, December 8 | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | The Party Place at Peppers Pizzeria, Houma THE GRINCH is back!!! Join the crew at The Party Place at Peppers Pizzeria in Houma for photos with “The Grinch” (aka DJ Rhett)!

Peter Pan Jr. | Friday, December 9 – Sunday, December 11 | Bayou Black Recreation Center SoLa Center for the Arts proudly presents Peter Pan Jr. Based on Disney’s traditional Peter Pan. The show features over 30 local students who will show off their hard work in this fun, community performance. Tickets are available at the door and are $10/child and $15/adult. Performance times include December 9 at 7 p.m., December 10 at 7 p.m., and December 11 at 2 p.m.

Toys for Tots Event | Saturday, December 10 | 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Westside Walmart, MLK Blvd., Houma They are accepting donations for new, unwrapped toys! Includes, Indian Santa, Battle of the Bands between local Music stations, and on-site music performances: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Dayyton Turner Live • 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Kvle Brandon Legendre • 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Moses Knightshed

A Cajun Winter Wonderland | Saturday, December 10 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Aphrodite Den – 212 Venture Blvd., Houma The Krewe of Aphrodite presents A Cajun Winter Wonderland. This community event is free to the public. Come enjoy free food, games & prizes, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo, and train rides!

Luminate Houma | Saturday, December 10 | 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Memorial Park, Downtown Houma Moses Knightshead, Susan Aysan, Brent Melancon, Michael G., & Barry Chauvin will be performing on December 10th, produced by Spilt Liquor Productions! Come before for Christmas caroling! The outdoor event is family-friendly and free to the public with exceptional local talent; bring your fold-out chairs and enjoy the show. CASA of Terrebonne will be doing Christmas-themed activities for the kids. Drinks will be served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers will be serving cocktails.

Cookies with Santa | Sunday, December 11 | 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | 309 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma This year South Louisiana Veterans Outreach is partnering with WoodmenLife to bring to you Cookies with Santa at WoodmenLife. Admission will be $10 per child or donate a new toy!

Bayou Community Band Concert | Sunday, December 11 | 3 p.m. | Peltier Park, Thibodaux

Come out to Christmas in the Park at Peltier Park in Thibodaux for a special concert!