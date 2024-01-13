Gala Goes 80s Prom Court Announced

Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins have revealed the Prom Court lineup for the upcoming 2024 Gala Goes 80s! Presented by Louis Mohana Furniture, this lively event is scheduled for February 29, 2024. The Prom Court members, featuring Pete Benoit, Alaina Maiorana, Dave McRae (not pictured), Amos Mosely, Jenna Parra, and Chantel M. Townsend, will vie for the esteemed titles of King and Queen.

In the spirit of friendly competition, court members are actively fundraising until the night of the Gala when final contributions are tallied, and crowns are bestowed upon the male and female participants who have raised the most funds. Vote for your favorite King and Queen candidate by making a donation here. As of January 12 at 9:45 a.m., Pete Benoit is currently in the lead for King with $3,914.42 raised, and Jenna Parra is currently in the lead for Queen with $1,841.10 raised. So far a total of $7,329.23 has been raised with a total of 83 donors.

The Gala Goes 80s promises a night of unity, all in support of essential funding for patients and families grappling with cancer in the Bayou Region. This signature fundraising event for the Cancer Center will feature delectable cuisine, creative cocktails, upbeat music, and, of course, the Prom Court. Proceeds from the Gala directly benefit Terrebonne General Health System | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO of Terrebonne General Health System, expressed gratitude for the community’s generosity: “The Gala is an event that brings our community closer together to support our cancer patients in need of various supplemental services. As we celebrate our platinum jubilee of seven decades of service, we remain committed to providing the highest quality cancer care close to home.”

Don’t miss this impactful event! Join the 2024 Gala Goes 80s at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center starting at 6:30 p.m. For additional information or purchase tickets, please visit their website.