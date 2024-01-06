Gear up for the 2024 Weenie Spaghetti Cookoff

By Tara Morvant

The city of Houma is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated Weenie Spaghetti Cookoff Festival, slated for Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Houma Courthouse Square in Downtown. This unique culinary event, which perfectly embodies the playful spirit and creative flair of our community, promises to bring together food enthusiasts from all corners for a day of fun, flavor and friendly competition.

Hosted by Luminate Houma and a combined effort by Flood the Love, Spilt Liquor Productions and Nonc Nu & da Wild Matous, this event will feature live music by the Cajun Music Preservation Society and Nonc Nu and activities for all ages, making it a perfect outing for families and foodies alike. For $10 per person, you gain access to the Weenie Spaghetti Cookoff, Chili Cookoff and the Bloody Mary contest. The Bayou Regional Arts Council will sponsor a kid’s zone with noodle art and face painting. All proceeds will benefit Flood the Love and Luminate Houma.

“Combining the whimsy of weenies with the classic comfort of spaghetti makes this unique event a celebration of creativity,” stated Sondra Corbitt, Explore Houma President/CEO. “We love to see the community band together to bring fun and exciting events like this cookoff to our area. It’s what makes Terrebonne Parish such a special place to live and visit.”

We invite everyone to join us for this one-of-a-kind culinary adventure and experience a taste of Houma unlike any other! For more information on event registration, rules and schedules, please send a message on the Weenie Spaghetti Cookoff Festival Facebook page.