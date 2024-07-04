Geared Up Touch a Truck event returns to Bayou Country Children’s Museum

It’s that time of year again—time for Geared Up at Bayou Country Children’s Museum! Join the BCCM on August 3, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this incredible Touch a Truck experience. Kids can explore a variety of trucks, climb inside, and learn about the STEM concepts that power them!

The event will feature a sensory-sensitive hour from 9 – 10 a.m., ensuring an inclusive experience for all children. Admission prices are $12 for members, $15 for non-members, and $18 on the day of the event. Admission includes access to the museum, offering even more fun and educational opportunities. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Presented by Acadia Plantation and in partnership with Bayou STEM, Geared Up promises to be a fantastic day for families and children. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to combine fun with learning at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum!