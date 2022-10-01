Geaux Pink for Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in the month of October

Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center invites businesses, restaurants, families and YOU to GEAUX PINK during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October (or anytime!)

One in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime and with your generosity, they can receive the highest level of care and support right here at home. Funds raised through Geaux Pink support local breast cancer patients, free breast cancer screenings, education programs and early detection initiatives.

Being a part of GEAUX PINK is fun and easy. Team up with co-workers, students, family or friends and make a plan to give back. No matter how big or small, long or short, however you give back, you can make a difference right here in our community!

LOCAL EVENTS TO SUPPORT GEAUX PINK:

Throughout October, enjoy a limited edition pink beer at Spigot’s Brew Pub and a portion of pink beer sales will be donated to the Cancer Center! Come out to Oktoberfest on 10/1/22 for the kick-off party



October 7-8 – come out to the Grand Isle Ladies Fishing Rodeo at the Bridge Side Marina

October 14-16 – Fall Camping for a Cure at Kemper Williams RV Park in Patterson

October 15 – Geaux Pink wod (workout of the day) at CrossFit HomeBrew

October 15 Zumbathon by Mimi Porche @ the Downtown Marina

October 15 – La Casa Del Sol in Houma will have live music all day and will donate a portion of proceeds to the Cancer Center!

October 19 – Drink for Pink at Cannata’s! Tickets are $15 and include a special edition event wine glass, a rosé tasting, and a festive pink cocktail. (Tickets are available at https://igfn.us/f/3yl0/n)

October 20 – La Casa Del Sol in Thibodaux will have live music and will donate a portion of proceeds to the Cancer Center! Limited edition pink margaritas will be available at both La Casa locations all month long and all sales will benefit the Cancer Center

October 25 – Terrebonne High School Volleyball will Geaux Pink when they take on H.L Bourgeois – games start @ 4:00 pm in the THS gym

October 26 – Geaux Pink and give back at La Carreta! Half off wine all night and a percentage of sales will be donated to the Cancer Center

October 27 – Give Back Night at Your Pie!

Ready to start a personal fundraising page? Celebrate your birthday, honor a loved one battling breast cancer or get creative with a personal fitness challenge. The sky’s the limit with personal fundraising. Click here to set up your personal page, then click ‘Join a Team’ and choose Houma from the team menu to start a fundraiser benefiting patients right here in the Bayou Region.

For more information and questions, contact Layne Bordelon at layne.bordelon@tghealthsystem.com or 985.873.4635 or click here for ideas, fundraising guidelines, social media information and FAQs.