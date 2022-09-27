Get fit with Terrebonne General Health System

Terrebonne General invites you to commit to six weeks, and join a Fit Camp with their Sports Performance Training Center. Camp classes will kick off on October on 10, and continue through November 19, with three classes per week. Participants can choose between two schedules:

Monday/Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 7-8 a.m.

Tuesday/Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8-9 a.m.