Get rid of your hazardous waste this Saturday at LPG Collection Day

The Lafourche Parish Government will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day tomorrow, April 27, 2024 from 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Mathews Government Complex in Raceland.

Accepted items are oven cleaners, corrosive cleaners, solvents, toilet and drain cleaners, bleach degreasers, disinfectants, polishes, aerosol cans, cooking oil, glue, pool chemicals, paints, electronic equipment, tires, used oil, antifreeze, herbicides, pesticides, bug spray, batteries, and flammables, such as propane.

Items NOT accepted include ammunition, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, appliances, furniture, power tools, radioactive decides, and liquid containers larger than 5 gallons.

For questions or further information, please contact the Lafourche Parish Government at (985) 446-8427