Get ya Muu Muus & Tailgating Essentials Ready for Oct. 1 Maw Maw Walker & Tailgate!

Get ready to watch some football, tailgate, eat some wings, and wear your muu muus! Saturday, October 1 is the well-awaited day where the Hache Grant Association will host the Maw Maw Walker and Tailgate experience!

Tailgating starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs all day featuring UL, Nicholls, and LSU football games on the Megatron, a 20-foot large screen that will play football all day. There will be an expert panel including local football coaches and some other guests. The Maw Maw Walker kicks off later that day.

The Maw Maw Walker is a pub crawl that will take place in Downtown Houma. The day-long event encourages patronage of the downtown area and encourages local shopping. Crawlers are encouraged to come dressed in muu muus to be able to win the 2022 Golden Walker Award for the muu muu contest! The Maw Maw walker takes place from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The crawl includes food, hydration, and cocktail pit stops! View the official Maw Maw Walker map here After the walk, the big game, LSU vs. Auburn, kicks off at 6:00 p.m. The wing-eating contest, sponsored by Hooters, takes place at 6:30 p.m. followed by The Dream Junkies taking the stage at 7:00 p.m. and playing until 10:00 p.m.

Hache Grant President Noah Lirette said the group is excited about the second annual family-fun event, “Bring your chairs, bring your tent, bring your poster boards to be cast on the Megatron, and to be featured in a live stream,” he said. The event will once again have cornhole set up, but Lirette encourages tailgaters to also bring tailgating games to get the whole experience. “This year will be more family-oriented, think of it as a kid’s training camp,” Lirette explained. They’ll have obstacle courses and everything fun for the kiddos in the kid’s corner.

Last year, the Maw Maw Walker and Bayou Terrebonne Tailgate were separate events, this year, they brought them together to create a full day of getting folks down to Downtown Houma to be able to patron, “I’m excited to get everyone together, we really did put an awesome agenda together for the whole day,” Lirette said.

When it comes to bringing families downtown, it brings childhood memories to Lirette when the community would get together, “That’s what it’s all about…I’m excited to get on the walking trail to visit all of the businesses. Last year, we did it after Ida, so more businesses are opened and getting people back downtown to experience all the great eateries and pubs downtown,” Lirette said. South Terrebonne High School will also be cooking food all day to raise money for the athletic program which was hit pretty hard during Hurricane Ida.

So, come with all of your tailgate stuff for the full experience! Bring your chairs, poster boards, and tents to enjoy a full day of football, community, good food, and better company.