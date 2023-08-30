Get your tickets now for BTNEP’s White Boot Gala!

Grab your white shrimp boots and your family and friends! Its time for the 2023 White Boot Gala hosted by the Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Foundation on September 19, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Spahr’s Seafood in Des Allemands.

The evening will be filled with live Cajun music courtesy of the Cajun Music Preservation Society, an off-menu dinner especially curated for the gala, provided by Spahr’s Seafood and Louisiana Seafood, a silent auction, raffle, door prizes, and more. Suggested attire is business or cocktail paired with your best white boots! All proceeds, including ticket admissions, will benefit the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and their mission.

Tickets are $70 a piece, or $75 at the door. Attendees can also purchase a pair of tickets for $130. Space is limited, so we encourage you to buy your tickets ahead of time. Tickets will include a meal, and beverages will be available for purchase at the bar. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or to make a donation (monetary or items for auction) please contact Nicole Babin at 985-447-0868 or by email at nicole@btnep.org. Payments can be made by credit card, cash, or by check written to “BTEF.”