Get your tickets now for the Bayou Country Children’s Museum’s 14th Annual Play It Forward Fundraiser!

Get ready to groove the night away in your bellbottoms and experience the magic of the Play It Forward Disco Casino, all in support of the Bayou Country Children’s Museum.

Your presence at this event will contribute to the growth and success of The BCCM, ensuring that the local children’s museum can continue to provide enriching experiences for our community.

“This is our 14th annual Play It Forward fundraising event, which is how we raise the most funds for the museum each year,” said BCCM Director Rebekah Richoux-Quinn. “It is always such a great time, and it is wonderful to see everyone gathered in support of the children in our community. This year our event is 70’s disco themed, so we invite everyone to dress in their best groovy glam for the night!”

The 14th annual Play It Forward fundraiser will take place on March 8, 2024 at the Foundry on the Bayou in Thibodaux. The Disco Casino will feature a one-of-a-kind cocktail trail, local food, gaming tables, silent auction, exciting live auction and great live entertainment.

To purchase your tickets for the event, please click here. This event is for adults only. For more information, please visit the Bayou Country Children’s Museum’s Facebook page or website.