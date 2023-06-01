Gheens Bon Mange Festival coming this weekend!

Mark your calendars for the 49th Annual Gheens Bon Mange Festival, happening this weekend from Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 4, 2023. As said on their Facebook, this weekend everyone should come out and enjoy delicious food as they “Count memories, not calories!”

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou describes the Gheens Bon Mange Festival as an event “Held annually on the first full weekend in June, the Gheens Bon Mange’ Festival features fresh cooked food made with ingredients mostly harvested from the community, with recipes handed down through the generations.” The festival takes place inside the air conditioned Vacherie-Gheens Community Center and also includes live music, bounce houses, sweets, and a live auction.

Check out the weekend’s schedule of events:

Friday, June 2, 2023 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m: Junior Lacrosse and Sumtin Sneaky

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Cornhole tournament 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m: Pah Tu La 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m: Benjamin Bruce and The Acadians 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m: Cully Cressionie 9:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m: Shorts in December

Sunday, June 4, 2023 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m: Gary T 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m: Freddie Rodrigue



Foods at the Gheens Bon Mange Festival will include seafood gumbo, chicken and sausage gumbo, jambalaya, catfish platter, white beans and rice with catfish or griads, fried fish po-boys, shrimp po-boys, griads po-boys, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, fries, nachos, chili Fritos, cracklins, and baked chicken and rice dressing (Sunday only). Beverages will include Coke products, beer, mixed drinks, and the award-winning Rougarou Brew.

Entrance to the Gheens Bon Mange Festival is free to the public. For more information, please visit the festivals’ Facebook or website.