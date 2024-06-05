Gheens Bon Mangé Festival to celebrate 50 years of good eatin’ this weekend

June 5, 2024
The Gheens Bon Mangé Festival is celebrating 50 years of food, culture, and community fun at their annual event this weekend.

 

Held annually on the first full weekend in June, the Gheens Bon Mangé Festival features fresh cooked food made with ingredients mostly harvested from the community, with recipes handed down through the generations, as reads a statement from Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. The festival takes place inside the air conditioned Vacherie-Gheens Community Center and also includes live music, bounce houses, sweets, and a live auction.


 

Sadie Alario, 33rd Jr. Gheens Bon Mange; Avery Arabie, 35th Teen Gheens Bon Mange; Alida Dufrene, 35th Miss Gheens Bon Mange; and Ashley Hebert, 18th Ms. Gheens Bon Mange.
Alida Dufrene, 35th Miss Gheens Bon Mange
Poster by Ashley Comeaux-Foret

 

The Gheens Bon Mangé Festival will take place on June 7, 8, and 9, 2024. The official schedule for live music is below:

 

  • Friday, June 7, 2024
    • Emma Lodrigue6:00 PM – 7:30 PM 
    • Shorts in December – 8:00 PM – 12:00 AM
  • Saturday, June 8, 2024
    • Ben Bruce & The Acadians – 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 
    • Tet Dur2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
    • JP Bourgeois Band5:00 PM – 8:00 PM 
    • Kings of Neon9:00 PM – 12:00 AM 
  • Sunday, June 9, 2024
    • Gary T.11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
    • Pa 2 La 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

 

For more information, please visit the Gheens Bon Mangé Facebook or website.

Isabelle Pinto
