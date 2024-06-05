Gheens Bon Mangé Festival to celebrate 50 years of good eatin’ this weekend

The Gheens Bon Mangé Festival is celebrating 50 years of food, culture, and community fun at their annual event this weekend.

Held annually on the first full weekend in June, the Gheens Bon Mangé Festival features fresh cooked food made with ingredients mostly harvested from the community, with recipes handed down through the generations, as reads a statement from Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. The festival takes place inside the air conditioned Vacherie-Gheens Community Center and also includes live music, bounce houses, sweets, and a live auction.

The Gheens Bon Mangé Festival will take place on June 7, 8, and 9, 2024. The official schedule for live music is below:

Friday, June 7, 2024 Emma Lodrigue –6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Shorts in December – 8:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Saturday, June 8, 2024 Ben Bruce & The Acadians – 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Tet Dur – 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM JP Bourgeois Band – 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Kings of Neon – 9:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Sunday, June 9, 2024 Gary T. – 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Pa 2 La – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM



For more information, please visit the Gheens Bon Mangé Facebook or website.