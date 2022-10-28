If you’re looking for a special way to ring in the holiday season, join The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System at the Gingerbread Jingle. “The afternoon will be an opportunity to bond with your child, and create a special memory, before the season gets so busy,” said The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System Executive Director Elmy Savoie.

The inaugural event will take place on Sunday, December 4 from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. at Ellendale Country Club, in Houma. The jolly filled afternoon will feature mini-gingerbread house decorating, singing holiday carols, treats, and a visit from Santa himself. Guests are welcome to take photos with Santa, and of course whisper your Christmas wish in his ear! “Terrebonne General has donated little teddy bears that each child will receive as a special memento of the Gingerbread Jingle,” Savoie shared.

“One of my favorite Christmas memories is attending the Teddy Bear Tea in New Orleans. Our goal was to create a beautiful, memorable event that families can enjoy here,” Savoie added. Advance registration is required, and space is limited, so reserve your tickets soon by clicking here or by emailing foundation@tghealthsystem.com to reserve your table. Tickets range from $25 – $50, options include adult, and child tickets, both with and without a mini-gingerbread house. Tickets will be sold until they are sold out, or by November 28. The event is not recommended for children under the age of 4. Adult supervision is required.

All proceeds from the event will benefit The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System, a non-profit organization, established to promote philanthropic efforts through fundraising programs. Financial support from community events like this one, allow The Foundation to expand services, and advance their mission to provide the best healthcare for the Tri-Parish region. “We don’t always know what the need is, until it arrives. From health and wellness initiatives, to the Patient Care Fund, where we help patients with resources and support, The Foundation supports the community in so many ways,” Savoie explained. Visit The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System online to learn more about the services they provide and donation opportunities.