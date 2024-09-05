Girl Scouts Louisiana East to host 2024 Believe in Girls Event

Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) will host its annual Believe in Girls (B.I.G.) Event on Saturday, October 12, at Nicholls State University. Girls and their friends and families will spend the day exploring numerous exhibits and presentations. This exciting day focuses on hands-on, educational and informative displays and activities relating to Girl Scouting’s focus areas of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math), Life Skills, the Arts, Outdoors and Entrepreneurship.

“The Believe in Girls Event brings girls from all across Southeast Louisiana together to explore what it means to be a Girl Scout,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “Girl Scouts believes in providing girls and their families with unique educational opportunities that aren’t found elsewhere. The B.I.G. Event connects girls with a wide range of interests with hands-on experiences and opportunities to explore their curiosity.”

The B.I.G. Event will include a one-hour Fireside Chat panel of six professional women working in a variety of fields. Panelists include Lt. Valerie Martinez-Jordan from Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, FAST Computer Software Project Architect Serena Boettcher, Pelican State Credit Union VP of Impact and Advocacy Jessica Sharon, Girl Scouts Alumna and Gold Award Earner Calcea Johnson, Entergy Chief Nuclear Officer Kimberly Cook-Nelson and a Nicholls State Nursing Dept. representative. A live question-and-answer session will focus on career opportunities and goals.

The US Coast Guard, Louisiana Space Grant/LSU MARS Truck, Ascension Amateur Radio Club and Thibodaux Amateur Radio Club Ham Radio presentations, Heart N Hands, Inc., Smile Doctors by DN Orthodontics, Audubon Aquarium Rescue, Nicholls State University Departments and Student Organizations, National Weather Service, Association for Women in Science, Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and many more vendors will be in attendance on October 12.

The Colonel Closet, an initiative established by Nicholls State University to provide for struggling students, will be accepting donations of personal hygiene products, non-perishable food items and baby products at the 2024 B.I.G. Event. The initiative aims to promote sustainability and reduce waste while aiding students in need.

Non-members are welcome at this event alongside currently registered Girl Scouts. All are welcome to attend and see everything the Girl Scout community has to offer. Registration information can be found here. Registration is $10 per girl and free for all adults.