Girls on the Run 5k to partner with Ladybug Ball for a fun-filled day of events!

Girls on the Run Bayou Region is partnering with the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center’s 17th Annual Ladybug Ball to host their annual Fun Run and 5k on Saturday, April 22, 2023! The Girls on the Run Fun Run will begin at 9:00 a.m., the 5k will begin at 9:15 a.m., and the Ladybug Ball will begin shortly after at 10:00 a.m. Both events will take place at 86 Valhi Boulevard in Houma. Spring critter inspired costumes are encouraged!

“Both of these events are working hard to promote important community causes,” said Girls on the Run Bayou Region Director Aimee Johnson. “We decided to partner together to raise awareness and bring more people out for both events!” Girls on the Run is an international non-profit organization started in 1996 to promote social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills in young girls. The program first came to Terrebonne Parish in 2011, and since then, Girls on the Run Bayou Region 10-week program has grown to serve more than 2,000 local girls.

Participants may register for the Girls on the Run Fun Run (0.5 miles) for $10 or the 5k race for $20 here. All proceeds from the Fun Run and the 5k will go to benefit the Girls on the Run Bayou Region organization. For more information about the upcoming event or Girls on the Run’s mission, please visit their Facebook or website.