Girls on the Run Bayou Region hosts Ghouls on the Run

September 7, 2022
Girls on the Run Bayou Region will host its first Ghouls on the Run Fun Run on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 9 a.m. The event is in partnership with Rougarou Festival and participants are encouraged to enjoy the festival after the race.

Girls on the Run Bayou Region is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the ten-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.



Ghouls on the Run is open to the public and is family-friendly. Race registration will open at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m. The 1.5 mile fun run will take place in the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center parking lot. Costumes are not required but welcome. There will be a costume contest at the end of the race. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Girls on the Run Bayou Region program.

For a complete race map and to register for the event, visit GOTR Bayou Region online.

