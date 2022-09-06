Girls on the Run Bayou Region Hosts Volleyball and Cornhole Tournament

Girls on the Run Bayou Region will host its first volleyball and cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Sandbox (710 Corporate Drive., Houma).

The tournament is open to the public. Registration for a four-person volleyball team is $100, registration for a two person cornhole team is $50, and a four person cornhole team is $100. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Girls on the Run Bayou Region program. Food and beverage will be available for purchase and the public is invited to come and cheer on the competitors. A 50/50 raffle will also be available.

Girls on the Run Bayou Region is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the ten-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

For more event information and to register for a team, visit https://www.gotrbayouregion.org/fun-run.