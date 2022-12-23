Goldman Sach’s Accepting Summer 2023 Applications

Join Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses for a program that will help grow your business!

The program is now accepting applications for the Summer 2023 classes at Delgado Community College. According to the website, Goldman Sachs ​​is an investment to help small businesses grow and create jobs by providing them with greater access to education, capital, and business support services. The program has had more than 12,800 business owners graduate from the program across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico to date.

The program offers participants the opportunity to gain proficient skills through topics such as financial statements negotiation, marketing, and employee management, and gain the tools to develop a customized business plan for growth. The program is free for participants.

The program is a 16-week business accelerator and leadership development program that will teach participants how to grow revenue and scale their businesses. According to Goldman Sachs, across the U.S., 10,000 Small Businesses graduates are increasing their revenues and creating new jobs in their communities:

66 percent reported increasing revenues just six months after graduating

44 percent reported creating new jobs just six months after graduating

85 percent are doing business with each other

There is a 96 percent completion rate

“Applicants selected for the education program will receive a world-class business education and connections to a professional support network at no cost,” the release stated. Take the next step for your business and apply today!