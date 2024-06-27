Good Earth 4th of July Festival gets ready for food, fireworks and family fun!

June 27, 2024
June 27, 2024

The annual Good Earth 4th of July festival is gearing up to show Terrebonne Parish a good time!

 

This free festival will be held on Thursday, July 4th, at the Bayou Country Sports Park on Highway 311 in Houma, starting at 3 p.m. The festival will feature food trucks and beverage vendors. Live music will fill the air all afternoon. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

 

The music line-up will feature:


2-3:15PM – PBR Plus

3:30-5:15PM – Nonc Nu & da Wild Matous

5:30-7PM – Junior Lacrosse


7:15-9PM – Rockin’ Dopsie Jr.

 

Come early and bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets! Enjoy all the amenities the park has to offer, including the splash pad (10am-7pm), the beach, sand volleyball courts and fishing ponds. Please, no outside coolers, food or beverage.

Mary Ditch

