Good Earth Gumbo: A Blending of Cultures Part 1 is scheduled for September 22

The Finding Our Roots African American Museum (FORAAM) will take part in the Terrebonne Parish 200 Year Celebration on Life and Culture. Held at the Terrebonne Parish Library on September 22, this event will have an amazing exhibit and slideshow entitled “We Are Terrebonne”. The exhibit tells the story of those who once worked, lived, strived and raised their families in this wonderful place we call home as well as highlight cultural occurrences in our parish over the past 200 years. The presentation will celebrate those who stayed and those who went on to become world-renowned doctors, musicians, lawyers, preachers, teachers, and artists. We are very excited to announce that descendants of James Cage, Sally Hemmings, Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass will be present to meet, greet and celebrate with us.

We will proudly showcase our local artists, musicians, recipes, medicine, and midwives of the past and present and our ongoing way of life. Several families will be present to teach as well as learn of their descendants and the stories that have yet to be told. Families will be reunited, and a particular family that was separated at birth will be presented with a rare picture of the former midwife that helped in the birthing of many who were born on the bayous of Terrebonne. We will also present the family history of the Spelling Bee Champ Zailia Avant-garde and her connection to Terrebonne Parish. In addition, we will cheerfully welcome all from the surrounding parishes to come and join us as we celebrate the Terrebonne (Good Earth) Parish Bicentennial.

Schedule of events: