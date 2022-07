Gordon “Bubba” Dove, Jr. Foundationis partnering with Texas Roadhouse to host a dine to donate fundraiser event in support of Ezekiel Harry’s family. Supporters can stop by Texas Roadhouse on Thursday, July 21, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., and mention baby Ezekiel when dining in or placing a to go order.

Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of your total food purchase to the family of Ezekiel Harry. Texas Roadhouse is located at 1642 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Houma.