GOTR announces 5 celebrity judges for their Best Dressed Sneaker Soiree

The Best Dressed Sneaker Soiree will take place on Friday, March 15, 2024 at the Houma Municipal Auditorium beginning at 6:00 p.m. Ten local couples will throw on their best sneakers and cocktail attire, and walk the runway for a good cause! See a complete list of the couples competing here

“Imagine an evening filled with cocktail attire and trendy sneakers, as our community unites to support a cause that is dear to all our hearts,” reads an official statement by Girls on the Run Bayou Region. “By participating in this event, you will not only be treated to a visually stunning fashion show from ten local couples, but you will also be making a tangible difference in the lives of young girls.”