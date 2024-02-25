GOTR announces 5 celebrity judges for their Best Dressed Sneaker Soiree

Pray SONIC® and Lafourche Public Library to celebrate National Reading Month and Dr Seuss’ BirthdayFebruary 25, 2024
Girls on the Run Bayou Region has announced the celebrity judges for their first-ever Best Dressed Sneaker Soiree!
The Best Dressed Sneaker Soiree will take place on Friday, March 15, 2024 at the Houma Municipal Auditorium beginning at 6:00 p.m. Ten local couples will throw on their best sneakers and cocktail attire, and walk the runway for a good cause! See a complete list of the couples competing here.
“Imagine an evening filled with cocktail attire and trendy sneakers, as our community unites to support a cause that is dear to all our hearts,” reads an official statement by Girls on the Run Bayou Region. “By participating in this event, you will not only be treated to a visually stunning fashion show from ten local couples, but you will also be making a tangible difference in the lives of young girls.”
The funds generated from this event will contribute to the enhancement of the Girls on the Run Bayou Region programs, allowing leaders to broaden the program’s reach and influence. Through Girls on the Run, girls are empowered to develop their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. They acquire essential life skills, build confidence, and forge lasting friendships. By endorsing this event, community members are assisting Girls on the Run in providing these opportunities to an even greater number of girls in our community. Tickets can be purchased for the event here.
The Best Dressed Sneaker Soiree celebrity judges are as follows:
- Angelle Stevens: Angelle’s impeccable style and consistent fashion choices at various events make her a standout candidate for judging duties!
- Jacob Naquin: Also known as Snapper, Jacob is no stranger to the fashion scene, having performed at numerous weddings, gatherings, and music festivals with his band, Snapper and The Fishsticks.
- Jonathan Foret: Jonathan has generously collaborated with Girls on the Run Bayou Region on projects like Ghouls on the Run 5K at Rougarou Fest and Ladybug Ball Spring 5K. His substantial contributions and dedication to community service have made a significant impact on our community, and we sincerely appreciate his efforts towards our fundraising missions.
- Jennifer Armand: Jennifer has been instrumental in driving the Bayou Community Foundation towards significant achievements, and has assisted Girls on the Run with the grants the organization has been fortunate to receive.
- Lucy Watkins: Lucy’s exceptional marketing skills are always on display, complimented by her impeccable fashion sense that radiates success– she is also a former board member for Girls on the Run.
Girls on the Run Bayou Region is also still seeking local boutiques to participate in their Pop-Up for the Sneaker Soiree. Interested boutiques can apply here. Come add to the festive and chic fashion show with your boutique’s style!