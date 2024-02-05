GOTR Bayou Region announces couples who will walk the runway at their Best Dressed Sneaker Soiree

Larose Man Cited for Crabbing Violation in Lafourche ParishFebruary 5, 2024
Girls on the Run Bayou Region is excited to announce their Best Dressed Sneaker Soiree on Friday, March 15, 2024 at the Houma Municipal Auditorium beginning at 6:00 p.m. Throw on your favorite cocktail attire and sneakers to attend this festive and entertaining evening– for a good cause!
“Imagine an evening filled with cocktail attire and trendy sneakers, as our community unites to support a cause that is dear to all our hearts,” reads an official statement by Girls on the Run Bayou Region. “By participating in this event, you will not only be treated to a visually stunning fashion show from ten local couples, but you will also be making a tangible difference in the lives of young girls.”
The funds generated from this event will contribute to the enhancement of the Girls on the Run Bayou Region programs, allowing leaders to broaden the program’s reach and influence. Through Girls on the Run, girls are empowered to develop their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. They acquire essential life skills, build confidence, and forge lasting friendships. By endorsing this event, community members are assisting Girls on the Run in providing these opportunities to an even greater number of girls in our community. Tickets can be purchased for the event here.
The ten couples who will be hitting the runway this March are (all biographies provided by Girls on the Run Bayou Region):
- Vera and Seth Holloway
- “Vera is a counselor and trauma specialist. She is an author and released her first book titled Your Second Chapter in 2022, which aims to helps women who have experienced abuse, abandonment, neglect or past hurts. She has a passion for mental health and is often found speaking at conferences, on podcast, or church events. Vera is a business partner at the Touchstone Center, which is an autism center that provides therapeutic services to children throughout South Louisiana. Vera loves serving her community. She currently serves on the ED White Mothers Club and the Hope Restored Pregnancy Center in Houma. Vera and her husband, Seth, live on a small farm in Thibodaux with their two teenage children. Vera has been an avid runner since she was very young and has been working towards her goal of running half marathons in all 50 states. Seth has a degree in Business from Nicholls State University. He currently oversees all Business and Financial operations for the Touchstone Center. He is often referred to as the numbers man by Vera and the team at Touchstone. Seth has a passion for his family and serving others. When he is not crunching numbers, you can most likely find him serving at his church or coaching his daughter or son in their many sports. Seth loves to connect with children and teens through sports and has found himself coaching many football, baseball, basketball, softball, and soccer games. Seth serves on the Business and Financial Board of House of Prayer Church. Seth has been involved in music most of his life and enjoys singing and playing the guitar. Seth, is an avid cross fitter and enjoys all sports with the exception of the long marathons his wife likes! He can also be seem managing all the animals that his daughter and wife seem to keep bringing home!”
- John and Christy Jaccuzzo
“John and Christy Jaccuzzo, both born and raised in Houma, have been married for 12 years. They have two amazing children together. Both are Leadership Terrebonne graduates and Christy is the past chair of the program. They love their town and have thoroughly enjoyed raising their children and residing here in Terrebonne Parish. John has been with Terrebonne Motor Co. for 19 years. Christy is a notary, and for the last 14 years has been in outside sales for Spartan Acquisition Corp. Besides both working full time, they enjoy watching their kids play sports and in their spare time enjoy working out at CrossFit Homebrew where you can find Christy coaching a couple classes a week. “We are grateful to have been asked to be apart of a fun night by supporting a program our daughter has enjoyed being a part of!”
- Tanya and Kendall Howard
- “Tanya is the Director of Rehabilitation Services and Occupational Therapist at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care Center, a wife, and mother of two amazing teens. As a Board member of GOTR, she is enjoying serving the community and providing young girls in our community with the opportunity to dream and develop a sense of inner strength. Tanya also dedicated herself to making a positive impact in the community as a member of “the illustrious” Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the “Laser Focused” Community Serving Women of Thrive. Tanya enjoys Crafting and hanging out with family and friends. Kendall is Tanya’s husband and best friend. Kendall has been working for the Federal Government in the Social Security Department for 23 years and is looking forward to retirement. He also enjoys serving the community along with Tanya as her ” husband helper” in any way possible. He has volunteered as a Basketball Coach for the ViCi Hoops for many Seasons and has Coached Basketball with the local Youth with the Laymen’s Service Organization. Kendall enjoys watching all sports especially College Basketball and hanging out with family and friends.”
- Natasha Voisin and Stacy Blanchard
- “These adventurous siblings are prepared to grace the stage in their finest sneakers! Natasha, a mother of four children and wife to Tyler Voisin, works as an obstetrician-gynecologist at St. Anne Ochsner Hospital. In addition to being a mom, she relishes spending quality time with her loved ones and embarking on thrilling escapades. Natasha is always up for a good time! Stacy is a mother of three boys and married to Brennan Blanchard. As a school psychologist, she has a passion for globetrotting and cherishing moments with family and friends. Living next door to each other, these two sisters frequently travel together, making them the perfect duo to take on the stage as their next extraordinary undertaking!”
- Ryan and Josh
“Ryan is a Louisiana native born in Houma, now calling New Orleans home. With a passion for video games and a love for exploring new destinations, he also finds joy in the company of his furry friends – Max, Pootie, and Chulo. Beyond the digital world and travel adventures, he channels creativity into contemplating home renovation projects. Professionally, Ryan has dedicated 16 years to a law firm in New Orleans as an Administrator. Additionally, his journey with Rouses Markets spans an impressive 23 years. Josh is also a Houma native and a current Big Easy resident. Josh loves fishing, camping, and anything that involves being outdoors, one of the many reasons he enjoyed serving on the board for the amazing “Girls on the Run” non-profit organization. Josh loves traveling with his husband and taking their three dogs on many outdoor adventures. Josh has been at Terrebonne General for 21 years in management and enjoys returning to his roots every day for work. Josh and Ryan grew up less than 8 miles apart but didn’t meet until 2017 in New Orleans. They’ve been married since 2021. To the “Girls on the Run:” Stay healthy, keep running, and remember, you’re “too legit to quit.”
- Triche Desonier Chouest and Nick Hebert
“This jet-setting duo is sure to bring excitement and style to the catwalk! Triche Desonier Chouest was born and raised in South Louisiana. She has a bachelor’s degree in Biology and is working on her Master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling. Triche enjoys traveling with her charming husband Dino Chouest, playing with her 4 dogs, running marathons, reading books, and bingeing old episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. She loves spending time with her family. Triche runs a non-profit charity supporting the preservation of Rhinoceros at their home and wildlife game reserve, Kwandwe, in South Africa. She also enjoys spending her time in a study of the Bible both personally and with others. She feels most strongly about living a life she can be proud of with those she loves always nearby. Each day is a new chance to be better than yesterday! Nick Hebert, the owner of the local business Nick J. Hebert Designs, found a love for design that has evolved into endless opportunities. He graduated from Nicholls State University and opened his storefront in Houma in 2014, and his second store in New Orleans in 2019. Nick loves pushing the limits with his designs and finds inspiration all around him. Nick also loves to travel and spend time with his amazing friends. Other than designing international weddings, he also has found ways to incorporate travel into bringing beautiful items to his stores. He said it’s both an honor and a privilege to serve the community. It’s kind of my way to give back to a community that has embraced me all of these years.”
- Maddie and Katherine
- “Katherine can always be spotted at our finish line, displaying her stellar jumps and cheering on her team with great enthusiasm. She is a devoted coach and board member of Girls on the Run. Maddie perfectly embodies the mission and values of Girls on the Run as a passionate runner and firm believer in empowering girls! Katherine has been married to her husband, David, for 8 years and they have three boys together. Katherine has worked in the health and fitness industry for over 15 years but decided to slow down after having children. She still enjoys coaching Crossfit classes and doing other fitness-related activities in the community! Maddie married her husband, Porter, two years ago. She is a dental hygienist, works in sales at Whitetail Oilfield Services, and is a CrossFit coach. She also enjoys doing outdoor activities, especially hunting! Maddie and Katherine share a passion for CrossFit and running, hence the name #stunnarunnas. They met at one of their favorite places, Momentum Thibodaux Crossfit.
- Stefanie Slekis and Colonel Tillou
- “Stefanie is in her 7th year as the Head Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country program at Nicholls State University. She has been involved in Girls on the Run since the Fall of 2017. An active member of the Thibodaux and great Bayou Region community, she enjoys any opportunity to give back and inspire the next generation of young women whether athletically or in other endeavors. Through the GOTR program, Stefanie combines her passion for running with teaching leadership skills and building self-confidence in young women Nicholls State University’s mascot, Colonel Tillou, is not only seen cheering on the Colonels but also actively participating in the Thibodaux and Bayou Region communities. Colonel Tillou particularly enjoys engaging with local schools and community events.”
- Kristin and Josh Son
- “Kristin is a Houma native, wife of Josh, mother of three, and a coach and teacher at Vandebilt Catholic. She has been involved in sports her whole life and recognizes the life-long benefits of girls participating in athletics! She continues to share her passion for sports as a volleyball coach. She is excited to be a part of such a wonderful cause for the girls in our area! Josh is a native of Baton Rouge, Kristin’s husband, and a father of three. Josh is a former collegiate athlete and coaches several youth sports teams. He is passionate about teaching our youth “old school” values and life lessons through sports.”
- Ellen and Chuck Doskey
- “Ellen is an attorney, wife, and mom of two young adults who have flown the nest! As a founding board member of GOTR and a former president, she has dedicated her time to the organization. She enjoys traveling with her family, gardening, and reading novels. She was once an avid marathon/half marathon runner, now she runs for fun and fitness. Chuck, the controller at Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet, is also experiencing the joys of an empty nest with his wife. They now have the freedom to visit their two young adults and embark on new adventures together. Chuck finds pleasure in walking his dogs and attending concerts. He has been a long-time supporter of GOTR, always ready to mix Gatorade and cook burgers at their races. The Bayou Region chapter of GOTR extends its gratitude to Chuck for his unwavering support and hard work.”