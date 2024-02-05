GOTR Bayou Region announces couples who will walk the runway at their Best Dressed Sneaker Soiree

“This jet-setting duo is sure to bring excitement and style to the catwalk! Triche Desonier Chouest was born and raised in South Louisiana. She has a bachelor’s degree in Biology and is working on her Master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling. Triche enjoys traveling with her charming husband Dino Chouest, playing with her 4 dogs, running marathons, reading books, and bingeing old episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. She loves spending time with her family. Triche runs a non-profit charity supporting the preservation of Rhinoceros at their home and wildlife game reserve, Kwandwe, in South Africa. She also enjoys spending her time in a study of the Bible both personally and with others. She feels most strongly about living a life she can be proud of with those she loves always nearby. Each day is a new chance to be better than yesterday! Nick Hebert, the owner of the local business Nick J. Hebert Designs, found a love for design that has evolved into endless opportunities. He graduated from Nicholls State University and opened his storefront in Houma in 2014, and his second store in New Orleans in 2019. Nick loves pushing the limits with his designs and finds inspiration all around him. Nick also loves to travel and spend time with his amazing friends. Other than designing international weddings, he also has found ways to incorporate travel into bringing beautiful items to his stores. He said it’s both an honor and a privilege to serve the community. It’s kind of my way to give back to a community that has embraced me all of these years.”