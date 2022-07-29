Governor’s Office of Community Programs to host Back to School Community Fair in Houma

We’re just weeks away from the start of a 2022-2023 school year and the Governor’s Office of Community Programs is preparing to send students into a spectacular year!

The Office of Community Programs is excited to announce it will host its first annual Back to School Community Fair in Terrebonne Parish! Governor John Bel Edwards launched the program in an effort to provide free school supplies and resources to families across the state. “Ensuring our students have the proper supplies and other essentials allows them to stay active and engaged as they begin the new school year. My office and community leaders are working together to set our students and their families up for success, and I encourage Louisianans to take advantage of the events in their areas,” reads a statement from Governor Edwards.

The community fair will take place on Wednesday, August 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch. The family friendly event will feature food, and fun for all ages.