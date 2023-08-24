Grab your friends and family– the Bayou Playhouse Arts Market is this weekend!

Louisiana Removes Barriers to the Teaching Profession for Military Families
August 24, 2023
Rendezvous Event Venue in Thibodaux Unveils Stunning Remodel, Announces Lineup of Fall and Winter Events
August 24, 2023

Bayou Playhouse will host their annual Playhouse Arts Market this Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at 101 Main Street in Lockport!

The Playhouse Arts Market will feature dozens of arts and crafts vendors, live music featuring the Good Feelin’ Band, and more– this is fun for the whole family! Admission is free, but attendees can purchase food, beer, and drink tickets here for a discounted price until Friday, August 27, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.


Some vendors participating at the Playhouse Arts Market are:

  • Cheramie Farms, LLC Petting Zoo
  • Petals and Puddles Boutique
  • Nichol’s Wreath Creations
  • Shawn’s Blossoming Boutique
  • Callie’s Crafts
  • Space Snacks
  • Nicole Rose Creations
  • C&T Plats and Trees
  • MD Designs
  • C&H Mini Farm
  • Krewe of Apollo
  • Rachel Shwemin Art
  • Gigi’s Creations
  • All That Glitters Facepaint
  • Baja Scents
  • Bayou CNC Wood & Metal Works
  • Candy Crack Freeze Dried Munchables
  • Creations by Connie
  • KD Productions
  • Ohana Candles
  • S&T Crafts
  • Desiree’s Diva Den
  • And more!

For more information about the upcoming Playhouse Arts Market, please visit their Facebook or website. 

Isabelle Gareis
Isabelle Gareis

Related posts

August 24, 2023

Rendezvous Event Venue in Thibodaux Unveils Stunning Remodel, Announces Lineup of Fall and Winter Events

Read more