Grab your friends and family– the Bayou Playhouse Arts Market is this weekend!

Bayou Playhouse will host their annual Playhouse Arts Market this Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at 101 Main Street in Lockport!
The Playhouse Arts Market will feature dozens of arts and crafts vendors, live music featuring the Good Feelin’ Band, and more– this is fun for the whole family! Admission is free, but attendees can purchase food, beer, and drink tickets here for a discounted price until Friday, August 27, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.
Some vendors participating at the Playhouse Arts Market are:
For more information about the upcoming Playhouse Arts Market, please visit their Facebook or website.