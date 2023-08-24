Grab your friends and family– the Bayou Playhouse Arts Market is this weekend!

Bayou Playhouse will host their annual Playhouse Arts Market this Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at 101 Main Street in Lockport!

The Playhouse Arts Market will feature dozens of arts and crafts vendors, live music featuring the Good Feelin’ Band, and more– this is fun for the whole family! Admission is free, but attendees can purchase food, beer, and drink tickets here for a discounted price until Friday, August 27, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Some vendors participating at the Playhouse Arts Market are:

Cheramie Farms, LLC Petting Zoo

Petals and Puddles Boutique

Nichol’s Wreath Creations

Shawn’s Blossoming Boutique

Callie’s Crafts

Space Snacks

Nicole Rose Creations

C&T Plats and Trees

MD Designs

C&H Mini Farm

Krewe of Apollo

Rachel Shwemin Art

Gigi’s Creations

All That Glitters Facepaint

Baja Scents

Bayou CNC Wood & Metal Works

Candy Crack Freeze Dried Munchables

Creations by Connie

KD Productions

Ohana Candles

S&T Crafts

Desiree’s Diva Den

And more!

For more information about the upcoming Playhouse Arts Market, please visit their Facebook or website.