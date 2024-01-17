Grand Isle planting of 100 live oak trees POSTPONED due to frigid weather

Due to safety concerns with cold temperatures for volunteers, Restore or Retreat has officially postponed their planting of 100 live oak trees with the Lafourche Band of the Biloxi Chitimachia until January 27, 2024. Read more about the historic event here.

“Restore or Retreat and our partners at Restore Grand Isle have been monitoring the weather. Projected windchills are not suitable for volunteer safety and event success,” reads an official statement from the coastal organization. “Canceling or postponing an event is never an easy decision but safety for our volunteers and success of the event our number one priority. We look forward to having the Lafourche Band of the Biloxi Chitimachia tribe joining us on the 27th and hope to have you join us.”

Already registered volunteers should check their email for an official announcement about the postponed event. If you are a new participant and would now like to register for the new date, please click here.

For any questions you may have, please reach Polly Glover with Restore or Retreat at Polly.glover@nicholls.edu.