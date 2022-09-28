Great American Folksong Singalong concert to benefit St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church will host a benefit concert for St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on October 2, 2022. The concert will feature Father Ron and Friends as they perform the Great American Folksong Singalong at 3 p.m. Located in Theriot, St. Andrew’s Church was devastated by Hurricane Ida last year, since then the congregation is gathering to worship in parishioners homes instead of their church.

“St. Matthew’s Episcopal was grateful to be overwhelmingly supported by the community when our church and one school building burned to the ground in 2010. We are honored to be able to support St. Andrew’s in its effort to rebuild from Hurricane Ida’s destruction, using the same facilities the community helped us to rebuild after the fire,” said Katherine Gilbert-Theriot, St. Matthew’s Vestry member. “We pray the community has the capacity to support St. Andrew’s Episcopal in a similar fashion.”

Tickets to the event are $10 each, and can be purchased at the door, or in advance. Donations are also welcome, and can be sent to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, noting St. Andrew’s Episcopal Benefit. Following the Singalong, a reception with members of St. Andrew’s congregation will be be held.

In addition to being an Episcopal Priest, Father Ron Clingenpeel, has been a musician all his life, and has played funk, zydeco, cajun, blues, and folk music. “The Singalong is a time when audiences can relive the joy of singing wonderful songs. Most of the songs we learned in elementary school, many from the Weavers, Seeger, Odetta, and other folk giants of the 20th century,” reads a statement from the band’s website.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Jr. Warden Shirley Daisy is touched by the gesture. “The people at St. Matthew’s are marvelous people! They have always reached out and supported us, and we are so grateful for that,” said Daisy. St. Andrew’s is in the process of rebuilding their church, but in the meantime St. Matthew’s has opened their doors and their hearts to the people at St. Andrew’s. “St. Matthew’s has been so kind to us. They have opened their church for funerals for our parishioners, and now they will host a beautiful event for us. We are touched,” she explained.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting Katherine Gilbert Theriot at 985-855-3834 or Sharon Pontiff at 985-709-0736. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church located at 243 Barrow St. in Houma.