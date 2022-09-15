Growing Up: For Girls Only Class returns this fall

Thibodaux Regional Health System is excited to announce its Growing Up: For Girls Only class will return this fall by popular demand! Geared towards girls ages 9-12, the one hour class helps girls understand their bodies and what changes to expect during adolescence. The class will be taught by a registered nurse, who will teach the respect and uniqueness of every girl.

The class will be held on Thursday, October 13, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is $20 per child and can be completed online here. Spots are limited, and the one hour class fills up quickly. For more information, visit Thibodaux Regional Health System online.