Guiding young gentlemen into manhood: TPPL announces new guest speaker series event, “Boys To Men”

Join the Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library for “Boys To Men,” a powerful, four-week series dedicated to empowering young men through inspiring talks and engaging discussions.

Each Boys To Men session features distinguished speakers who share their life experiences, challenges, and successes, offering valuable insights and advice on personal growth, leadership and responsibility. This series aims to guide boys on their journey to manhood, fostering a community of support and mentorship.

The first event in the series kicked off with guest speaker Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron. Missed it? Don’t worry! There are still three more opportunities to gain valuable advice and motivation from local leaders:

June 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM – Justin “DeeJay” Juice Patterson, Educator/Entertainer

June 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM – Dr. John Navy, PhD in Public Policy

June 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM – Thomas Nguyen, owner of Body By Thomas

Light refreshments will be served at each event. This series is free to attend. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Facebook page.