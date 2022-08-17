H.L Bourgeois Accepting Booth Vendors for September 17 Marketplace on the Reservation

H. L. Bourgeois High School will host the Marketplace on the Reservation Saturday, September 17, and are accepting vendor booths!

The craft show is quickly approaching soon after the start of the school year. The market will be held at the school, 1 Reservation Ct. in Gray. It’s put on by the Bourgeois Braves Athletic Booster Club and they already have over 30 booth vendors between student organizations and local vendors. There are still spaces available! Interested? Register online at https://forms.gle/5fQmQiiov7RvhGQ49 or contact hlbboosterclub18@gmail.com.

The event is free for the public and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It will also have delicious food and drinks! The hosts would like to thank the following student organizations and vendors:

H. L. Bourgeois Braves Athletic Booster Club

Braves Athletic Department

Friends of the H.L. Bourgeois High School Band, Inc

Braves Boy’s Basketball

Braves Powerlifting Team

Braves Cheerleaders

Braves Bowling

Braves Boys/Girls Soccer

H. L. Bourgeois Raindancers

Lady Braves Softball

HLB Beta Club

HL Bourgeois Braves Baseball