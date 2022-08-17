H.L Bourgeois Accepting Booth Vendors for September 17 Marketplace on the Reservation

August 29 Bayou Recovery Fund Impact Report Webinar will Showcase Phenomenal ResiliencyAugust 17, 2022
Weston and UPC Policyholders Have 60 Additional Days to Place Policies with Louisiana CitizensAugust 17, 2022
H. L. Bourgeois High School will host the Marketplace on the Reservation Saturday, September 17, and are accepting vendor booths!
The craft show is quickly approaching soon after the start of the school year. The market will be held at the school, 1 Reservation Ct. in Gray. It’s put on by the Bourgeois Braves Athletic Booster Club and they already have over 30 booth vendors between student organizations and local vendors. There are still spaces available! Interested? Register online at https://forms.gle/5fQmQiiov7RvhGQ49 or contact hlbboosterclub18@gmail.com.
The event is free for the public and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It will also have delicious food and drinks! The hosts would like to thank the following student organizations and vendors:
- H. L. Bourgeois Braves Athletic Booster Club
- Braves Athletic Department
- Friends of the H.L. Bourgeois High School Band, Inc
- Braves Boy’s Basketball
- Braves Powerlifting Team
- Braves Cheerleaders
- Braves Bowling
- Braves Boys/Girls Soccer
- H. L. Bourgeois Raindancers
- Lady Braves Softball
- HLB Beta Club
- HL Bourgeois Braves Baseball
- Brian Sevin w/ Craftastic Decor
- Courtney Theriot w/ Courtney’s Specialties
- Layla Thibodaux w/ It’s by Layla, LLC
- Lizeth Rodriguez w/ Fresacrumbl
- Darlene Pellegrin w/ Nicole Rose Creations
- Beverly Flynn w/ Demi Angelle Crafts
- Taylor Solet Independent Scentsy Consultant
- Genkius Morgan w/ GK Crafts & Designs, LLC
- Dianne Giroir w/ Granny Diane’s Kreations
- Debbie Blanchard w/ Mama’s Crafts
- Denise Bergeron w/ Bayou Country Bee Farm and Wood Shop
- Chris Smart w/ Colorstreet
- Cathy Miller
- Katie Naquin w/ L&E Designs
- Nichol Bourgeois w/ Nichol’s Wreath Creations
- Chantel Rochel w/ Just Luv-N Wreaths
- Driana Pellegrin w/ Trash to Treasurers
- Sherrel Allemond w/ SherBear
- Teri Sylve w/ Petals of Memories
- Knights of Columbus Council 9623
- Ashley Richard w/ Hand Crafted Creations
- Cathy Falgoust w/ BeDesignedbyCathy
- Kaitlyn Verdin w/ Kaitlyn’s Sweet Treats
- Nancy Naquin w/ Just2Sisters
- Richelle Dehart and Rebecca Barber w/ Kiss Our Southern Sass
- Holly Landry w/ Good Boy Duck Crafts