Hache Grant Association gears up for 2022 Maw Maw Walker and Tailgate

The Hache Grant Association will host its 2022 Maw Maw Walker and Tailgate in downtown Houma on Saturday, October 1. The organization invites the community to come out and enjoy a day of college football, live entertainment, food, a pub crawl, and more in Houma’s Downtown Historic District.

The tailgate experience will feature a live concert by the Dream Junkies, a wing eating contest, and viewing of Nicholls State University, University of Lafayette, and Louisiana State University football games. The Hache Grant Association hosts the tailgate annually to bring patronage to downtown restaurants and pubs, and the downtown area in general.

The Hache Grant Association is currently seeking sponsorship for the event offering the following packages:

Bronze Walker- $500

Silver Walker- $1,000

Golden Walker- $2,500

Platinum Walker- $5,000

Diamond Walker- $10,000

And the highest donation being named the title sponsor

Those interested in becoming a sponsor for the Maw Maw Walker and Tailgate can contact the Hache Grant Association at (985) 856-3106.