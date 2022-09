Don’t miss the first Cajun Jam in Terrebonne Parish hosted by the Cajun Music Preservation Society at C’est Bon Cafe this Wednesday, September 14.

The Cajun Music Preservation Society strives to keep the Cajun musical heritage alive. It will be a special jam with Waylon Thibodeaux. Bring the whole family to experience the culture at C’est Bon Cafe, 1687 Grand Caillou Road in Houma, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.