Hear the newest business ideas from local entrepreneurs at the Bayou Region Pitch Night

Curious about local entrepreneurs and their freshest ideas? Come out to the new Bayou Region Incubator for their Pitch Night Competition– a live, bayou-version of ABC Network’s hit business show Shark Tank.

“Join us at the Bayou Region Pitch Night for an exciting evening of innovation and entrepreneurship. This in-person event is your chance to witness up-and-coming startups compete by pitching their ideas to a panel of judges,” reads a statement from the Bayou Region Incubator. “Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just curious about the latest trends, this is the place to be! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to network, learn, and be inspired. See you there!”

The night of creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship will take place on April 18, 2024 from 6:00-8:00 PM at 203 West Second Street in Thibodaux.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased here.

For more information about the Bayou Region Incubator and the opportunities they offer for local businesses and business owners, please visit their Facebook or website.

About the Bayou Region Incubator: The Bayou Region Incubator will provide and connect training, services, mentorships, networking and other support to existing and aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses, with a specific focus on those operating within the Bayou Region. The Incubator will assist in new business development to impact economic development in response and proactively due to the pandemic and economic threatening risks. The BRI will focus on ever-changing threats to the coast, community, health and economy by continuous response, assistance, need adaptation, and development.