Help keep our Parish clean at the 2024 Bayou Lafourche Cleanup

Save the date for the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program‘s 2024 Bayou Lafourche Cleanup!

Volunteers will gather together to cleanup Bayou Lafourche on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in partnership with Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism and the Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District.

“Each year we remove (literally) tons of trash from all 106 miles of Bayou Lafourche with the help of participants like you,” reads a Facebook post from the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program’s Facebook. “Beyond its beauty and protecting the flora and fauna of our estuary, the importance of maintaining the health of Bayou Lafourche is critical to South Louisiana. Most of us utilize or benefit from this bayou every single day– it provides drinking water to over 300,000 citizens across Lafourche, Terrebonne Assumption, and Ascension Parishes, and sends freshwater and sediment to our fragile coastal marshes in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish.”

Those interested in helping keep our bayous clean are invited to join organizers at one of their sites in Donaldsonville, Belle Rose, Napoleonville, Labadieville, Thibodaux, Raceland, Lockport, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Golden Meadow, or Leeville to participate. Participants will be given the option to clean up on the bayouside, roadside, or on the water by boat. Please note that participants who choose to clean up in the water will be responsible for their own boat. Volunteer swill be given all the supplies they need for a successful day and a free t-shirt!

To register today, please click here, and stay tuned for more information!