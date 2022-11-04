Help Revitalize Downtown Houma This Sunday for National Civic Pride Day!

The revitalization of Downtown Houma has been in the works. Come join the Houma Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) this Sunday, November 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Courthouse square to put feet to faith and clean up the heart of the city!

Houma has an official national holiday dedicated to civic pride. The Houma CVB has recently announced that they created, registered, and purchased the rights to National Civic Pride Day on November 10! To keep the momentum going, they have decided to have a day filled with projects to help clean up the area.

Sunday morning begins at 8:30 a.m. with check-in at the Explore Houma tent in the Courthouse Square. At 9:00 a.m., teams will disperse to The day will consist of three teams dedicated to pressure washing, curb painting, and flower planting. Volunteers are still needed!!

Grab some gloves, wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and get ready to make our downtown area clean! Show your #HoumaPride this weekend with projects that help with the Five Points of Pride that will elevate Historic Downtown Houma!

The Five Points of Pride stems from a local Civic Pride Workshop that was hosted by the Houma CVB to start the conversation about revitalization needs in our Downtown community. The points consist of:

Pride Point 1: Communityness

Project 1: Little Free Library For this project, we need people handy with a hammer! This group will build a ‘free library’ that will stay Downtown and service all who are interested in reading and sharing books.



Project 2: Pitch In Despite our best efforts, trash is accumulating on the median at New Orleans Boulevard. This group will tackle this challenge by building a garbage can for visitors to aim and throw in the can rather than the ground, giving them the opportunity to ‘pitch in’ on cleaning up Downtown.



Pride Point 2: Standard

Project: The Power of Paint For this project, we will give the curbs a facelift by freshening up the paint to provide clear and specific directions to visitors.



Pride Point 3: Appearance

Project: Under Pressure For this project, grab your pressure washers and hit the pavement, literally. This group will pressure-wash the sidewalks and storefronts of Downtown.



Pride Point 4: Ownership

Project: Clean Up. Clean Up. For this project, the goal is simple. Pick up the trash. This group will walk around Downtown picking up trash and emptying and cleaning the trash cans.



Pride Point 5: Identity

Project: Photo Op Mural For this project, we’ve hired Murals by Kassie Voisin to create a Bayou Country-themed photo-op mural on one of our Downtown buildings. Now that we’ve cleaned our Downtown, folks can be proud to come to take a photo to document their visit!



“At Explore Houma, Civic Pride is at the heart of our mission. If we have a healthy community where people want to live, work and play, then we will also have a destination that people want to visit. National Civic Pride Day is a time set aside to encourage us to work together to maintain a healthy city by improving our surroundings, inspire others to get involved, and show support by improving Houma and every community in Terrebonne Parish,” Explore Houma told the Times. For any questions, contact Tara Morvant at tara.morvant@houmatravel.com or call (800) 688-2732!