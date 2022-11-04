Help Revitalize Downtown Houma This Sunday for National Civic Pride Day!

The revitalization of Downtown Houma has been in the works. Come join the Houma Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) this Sunday, November 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Courthouse square to put feet to faith and clean up the heart of the city!
Houma has an official national holiday dedicated to civic pride. The Houma CVB has recently announced that they created, registered, and purchased the rights to National Civic Pride Day on November 10! To keep the momentum going, they have decided to have a day filled with projects to help clean up the area.
Sunday morning begins at 8:30 a.m. with check-in at the Explore Houma tent in the Courthouse Square. At 9:00 a.m., teams will disperse to The day will consist of three teams dedicated to pressure washing, curb painting, and flower planting. Volunteers are still needed!!
Grab some gloves, wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and get ready to make our downtown area clean! Show your #HoumaPride this weekend with projects that help with the Five Points of Pride that will elevate Historic Downtown Houma!
The Five Points of Pride stems from a local Civic Pride Workshop that was hosted by the Houma CVB to start the conversation about revitalization needs in our Downtown community. The points consist of:
“At Explore Houma, Civic Pride is at the heart of our mission. If we have a healthy community where people want to live, work and play, then we will also have a destination that people want to visit. National Civic Pride Day is a time set aside to encourage us to work together to maintain a healthy city by improving our surroundings, inspire others to get involved, and show support by improving Houma and every community in Terrebonne Parish,” Explore Houma told the Times. For any questions, contact Tara Morvant at tara.morvant@houmatravel.com or call (800) 688-2732!