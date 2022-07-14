Help the BCCM recover with Dine to Donate

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum will host a Dine to Donate fundraiser on Friday, July 15, at The Willow Cafe in Thibodaux. Supporters can stop by the cafe from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for dine in or take out, and mention Bayou Country Children’s Museum while checking out. The Willow Cafe will donate 20 percent of your total bill to the BCCM. The cafe is located downtown at 713 W. 3rd Street.

The Dine to Donate funds will directly benefit the museum’s rebuilding effort following Hurricane Ida. The museum has been closed since the storm, but is moving forward with rebuilding efforts and fundraising. For more information on the recovery of the museum or how to donate to the BCCM recovery effort, visit them online.