Here are LPPL’s Summer Reading Program activities through the end of July

Lafourche Parish Public Library’s Summer Reading Program still has lots of fun events from now through the end of July!
Please register for registration-required experiences in-person at all branches. For more upcoming crafts, events, and information, please visit LPPL’s Facebook or website.
Mondrian’s Dog with Kristen Angelette (registration required): Create a brilliant masterpiece of Slinky Dog with colors and patterns in the artistic style of Piet Mondrian with LPPL staff artist Kristen Angelette.
Thibodaux: July 18 at 10 AM & 3 PM
Textured Finger Painting with Gail Dubis (registration required): Create unique finger paintings without using paint with LPPL staff artist Gail Dubis.
Lockport: July 12 at 10 AM & 2:30 PM
Crab Painting with Shelby Toups (registration required): Design a bright and colorful crab painting on a decoupage background with local artist Shelby Toups.
Bayou Blue: July 13 at 10 AM
Choctaw: July 12 at 10 AM
Larose: July 19 at 10 AM
Lockport: July 18 at 10 AM
Raceland: July 20 at 10 AM
Thibodaux: July 11 at 10 AM
Bayou Blue: July 13 at 1 PM
Choctaw: July 12 at 1 PM
Larose: July 19 at 1 PM
Lockport: July 18 at 1 PM
Raceland: July 20 at 1 PM
Thibodaux: July 11 at 1 PM
Flowers in Bloom with Jessica Duet (registration required): Spend some time fashioning a beautiful paper floral arrangement with LPPL staff artist Jessica Duet to add to your home decor or give as a creative gift.
Raceland: July 12 at 10 AM & 3 Pm
Beach Cruising Painting with Katie Cheramie (registration required): Learn how to paint a colorful beach van on the road aside the ocean with LPPL staff artist Katie Cheramie.
Larose: July 18 at 10 AM & 2:30 PM
Lockport: July 19 at 10 AM & 2:30 PM
Raceland: July 13 at 10 AM & 3 PM
Escape Rooms (registration required): In July, join us for the epic conclusion to our colorful escape room experience with the “All Aboard” Escape Room! Step aboard a pirate ship to solve a mystery on the high seas.
Bayou Blue: July 19 at 2 PM
Choctaw: July 11 at 10 AM & 3 PM
Larose: July 12 at 1 PM & 3 PM
Lockport: July 10 at 10 AM; July 13 at 3:30 PM; July 14 at 11:30 AM; July 15 at 10:30 AM
Raceland: July 17 at 3 PM
Thibodaux: July 21, & July 22 at 10 AM & 11:30 AM
Code Combat: Code Combat gaming software teaches all ages (must be able to read) how to code in several different coding languages: C++, Python, JavaScript. This innovative technology invites players to take control of an in-game hero and code their way through levels and challenges while learning programming concepts. Students embrace learning as they play and write code from the very start of their adventure, promoting active learning and a growth mindset.
Choctaw: July 13 at 2 PM (No registration required.)
Gheens: July 11 at 2:30 PM
Larose: July 13 at 3 PM
Lockport: July 24 at 4 PM
Raceland: July 24 at 3 PM (No registration required.)
Thibodaux: July 7 at 10:30 AM
Closing Celebrations: Celebrate with Pete the Cat! Pete the Cat will groove through Lafourche Parish to help us close out an awesome Summer Experience! Join in the fun with a story time, colorful craft, and a great photo op with the coolest cat in town!
Bayou Blue: July 24 at 10:30 AM
Choctaw: July 26 at 10:30 AM
Gheens: July 24 at 2 PM
Larose: July 27 at 2 PM
Lockport: July 27 at 10:30 AM
Raceland: July 25 at 10:30 AM
Thibodaux: July 26 at 2 PM (at Warren J. Harang Auditorium)