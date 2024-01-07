Here are the live musicians that will play at the Rotary Centennial Plaza this January

The Rotary Centennial Plaza in Downtown Houma will be hosting live musicians thought the whole month of January for everyone to enjoy! Be sure to mark your calendars and enjoy fantastic music under the lights!

Thursday, January 11, 2024 – Absinthe Minded, 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 18, 2024 – Harley Talbot, 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – Tony Bergeron, 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

For more information about fun events coming to Downtown Houma, please check out the Rotary Centennial Plaza Facebook page.