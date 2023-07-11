Here are TPPL’s Summer Reading Program activities through the end of July

There is still time to enjoy Terrebonne Parish Public Library System’s Summer Reading Program activities! Read below for fun upcoming events to close out the summer.

Animal Tales: Get up close and personal with animals from all over the world! This program involves all ages in learning and exploring the animal kingdom in the following locations. Gibson Branch Library: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Chauvin Branch Library: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Main Library: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

Harvey Rabbit & Friends: The Harvey Rabbit & Friends Show returns this summer with memorable children's puppetry and comedy. Main Library: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. East Library: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. North Library: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

No registration is required for either event, they are both free and open to the public. To sign up for the Summer Reading Program and participate in reading and earning prizes for the last two weeks, please click here. For more information about the Terrebonne Public Library Summer Reading Program, please visit their website or Facebook.