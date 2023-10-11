Here is everything you need to enjoy the 2023 Louisiana Gumbo Festival in Chackbay

CIS Names New ExecutivesOctober 11, 2023
Come celebrate the beautiful, crisp fall weather at the Louisiana Gumbo Festival in Chackbay this weekend!
The Louisiana Gumbo Festival will feature live music, fair rides, delicious food, a pageant, a parade, a live auction, and more(Please click each link to view the full information). Check out the festival’s official King, Queen, and Grand Marshal here. See the live performer schedule below:
- FRIDAY, October 13, 2023
- 6:30 – 9:30 Reese and His 2 Piece
- 10:00 – 12:00 AM Snapper and The Fishsticks
- SATURDAY, October 14, 2023
- 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Darel Gros and The High Rollin Band
- 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition
- 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Miller Point
- 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM Good Feelin
- 10:00 PM – 12:00 AM Kings of Neon
- SUNDAY, October 15, 2023
- 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Strait Hag
- 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM Canebreakers
- 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM JP Bourgeois
For more information about the upcoming Louisiana Gumbo Festival in Chackbay, tickets, maps, and more, please visit their official website.