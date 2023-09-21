Here is the musical line-up for Houma’s inaugural Hero Fest

Mark your calendars! It’s time for Houma’s first-ever Hero Fest on Saturday, September 22-24, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center.

“As you may have heard, Terrebonne Parish is gearing up for its first annual Hero Fest!” states the official release from organizers Sheriff Tim Soignet, Event President Chief Travis Theriot, and Event Vice President Major Brent Hidalgo. “We are very excited to launch what will continue to be a weekend of fun for our community for years.”

The rest of the statement reads as follows: “The concept of Hero Fest was conceived by Sheriff Tim Soignet, to create a large-scale single event fundraiser for the benefit of area first responders. This includes law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, and many other emergency workers dedicated to our safety and community. Additionally, this event will provide for other non-profit organizations to raise money for their purposes. The causes they work for benefit those in need, making them heroes as well. There will be live music, fair rides, food vendors, crafts, a 5k run, live auctions, and much more.”

The schedule of live music at the first ever Hero Fest is as follows:

Friday, September 22, 2023 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m: The Poboys 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m: Kings of Neon

Saturday, September 23, 2023 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m: Tony B. Band 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m: Cliff and the Side Piece Band 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m: Cane Breakers 9:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m: Louisiana’s Leroux

Sunday, September 24, 2023 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m: We and Mrs. Jones 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m: Casie & Johnnie 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m: Ruff N Ready



Hero Fest organizers are currently seeking corporate sponsorship and vendors. Any non-profit can rent a craft booth for $300, and food vendors may rent for $600 for the full weekend. All proceeds raised by each booth may be retained by the organization running it. For more information, please reach out to the organizers of the event. Hero Fest is managed by First Responders of Terrebonne, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The funds raised from Hero Fest will be used to fund scholarships for children of first responders, support for families of first responders in need, and more. Any donations and support are greatly appreciated! If you are interested in donating, please send your donation payable to First Responders of Terrebonne, 3441 West Park Ave, Gray, LA 70359. For more information about the upcoming Hero Fest, please visit the official Facebook or website.