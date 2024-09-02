Here’s all the festivals coming to the Terrebonne-Lafourche area this fall!

Fall on the bayou means gumbo, football, and most importantly, a wide variety of exciting festivals for you and your family to enjoy! Here is the Times of Houma/Thibodaux’s complete guide to fall fun in your backyard.

Don’t see a festival listed? Email isabelle@rushing-media to have it included.

Terrebonne/Lafourche Fall Festivals 2024

Hero Fest – Sept. 20-22, Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center, Houma

Hero Fest 2024, organized by The Cenac Family of Companies, is a special event dedicated to supporting the first responders of Terrebonne Parish. The event features a variety of attractions, including live music, food, rides, and a craft show, making it a fun-filled weekend for the whole family. Event highlights include: Friday: Performances by Kings of Neon and The Canebreakers. Saturday: Rodney Atkins headlines, with additional performances by Caleb Lapeyrouse & The Drivers, Tet Dur, Cliff Hillebran, and We and Mrs. Jones. Sunday: Enjoy music from Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition, along with Junior Lacrosse. The Country Touring DJ Dylan Wayne will also provide entertainment throughout the event. Hero Fest 2024 celebrates the bravery and dedication of local heroes, bringing the community together in a show of appreciation and support. Don’t miss this opportunity to honor our first responders while enjoying a weekend of entertainment and community spirit.

COYC Hurricane Festival – Sept. 27-29, Cut Off Youth Center

The community of Cut Off gathers annually to pass a good time and celebrate at the Cut Off Youth Center Hurricane Festival. The annual event features all the makings of a classic bayou festival, complete with live music, arts and crafts booths, a cornhole tournament, carnival rides and of course, the delicious Cajun food. The money raised from this festival goes right back to the place that hosts it all, the Cut Off Youth Center, which serves as the major meeting place for many community activities. This year’s music line-up features The Band Orange; Ruff N ready; PBR Plus; Seabrook; Meg Rousseau Band; Clustafunk, Waylon Thibodaux; and Benjamin Bruce.

La Fête des Vieux Temps – Oct. 4-6, Lafourche Pavillion, Raceland

Called the “Festival of Old Times” this event features a celebration of music, dancing, Cajun food, and arts & crafts show. This long standing event is a local favorite and showcases the true authentic Cajun culture of Lafourche Parish. New for this year: the return of the pirogue races!

4th Annual MawMaw Walker – Oct. 5, Houma Courthouse Square

Hosted by the Hache Grant Association in the name of downtown revitalization, the Maw Maw Walker encourages participants to wear their favorite mumu for an afternoon of fun! The event begins with a Best Dressed Maw Maw and Paw Paw contest at noon. Contestants must register to enter, for a $10 registration fee. Those who register for the Best Dressed Maw Maw and Paw Paw contest also get entered into a raffle for a prize and have the chance to vote for the best stop on the Maw Maw Walker route! The traditional 5k pub crawl style begins around 1pm. The walk itself is free for participants. The Walk will visit pubs and restaurants in downtown, helping to increase pedestrian commerce for the area. Once the Maw Maws and Paw Paws finish the 2.5 mile route, the party returns to the Courthouse Square for a free concert on the bandstand with Flesh Karnival from 5-8 p.m.

Photos provided by Explore Houma.

Bayou Arts Fest – Oct. 11-12, Downtown Houma

Explore Houma and the Bayou Regional Arts Council are excited to present Bayou Arts Fest, a celebration that brings together artists, performers, and art lovers from all walks of life. This event is more than just a festival; it’s a testament to the creativity and cultures of our community. Now in its third year, this year’s festival introduces an exciting new feature: The Culture Collective, presented by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Foundation Legacy Grant. The Culture Collective is more than just an addition to the festival—it’s a vibrant showcase of the diverse traditions that make our community so unique. This year’s musical lineup for the event includes exciting musical favorites. The White Boot Stage will host the Singer Songwriter Sessions, Curly Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, and The Pine Leaf Boys. The Main Stage will showcase show stopping performances from Tab Benoit, Anders Osborne, Don Rich, Randy Jackson, Chubby Carrier, Nonc Nu & da Wild Matous, Tyron Benoit, Josh Garrett, Cantina Flies, Bang Bang, and Steve Junot and Friends.

Louisiana Gumbo Festival – Oct. 11-13, Chackbay Fairgrounds

The 56th annual Louisiana Gumbo Festival will take place on October 11-13, 2024 at the Chackbay Fairgrounds. Founded as a fundraiser for the Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department, the festival attracts over 15,000 visitors each year. Volunteers cook an estimated 500 gallons of gumbo to serve to festivalgoers. Festival admission is free and the grounds are fenced in to add to the safety of its patrons. The Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department is happy to announce the 2024 Louisiana Gumbo Festival King Mr. Ben Benoit. This year’s festival music line-up includes: Friday – J.P. Bourgeois, Shorts in December; Saturday – Tet Dur, Aaron Foret, Heart N Soul, Good Feelin, Chee Weez; Sunday – Ryan Foret, Jr. and Sumtin’ Sneaky.

Bayou Dularge Cajun Fair – Oct. 11-13, Knights of Columbus Home, Dularge

The Bayou Dularge Knights of Columbus Cajun Fair will feature music, rides, games and food (po’boys, jambalaya, gumbo and more) on the Knights of Columbus grounds. Music line-up includes: Friday – Blake DeHart, Coteau Groove Band, Parish County Line; Saturday – Pot 2 La, Good Company, Caleb Lapeyrouse & the Drivers, Junior & Sumtin’ Sneaky; Sunday – Hwy. 315, Bad Behavior.

Rougarou Fest – Oct. 18-20, South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center and Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center grounds

The Rougarou welcomes all to attend this popular family-friendly festival to celebrate our culture and heritage at this three-day festival. The Rougarou Fest is a FREE festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast. The Rougarou Queen will reign over the parade on Saturday.

Photos provided by Rougarou Fest.

Acadia Music Fest – Oct. 19, Acadia Plantation, Thibodaux

Acadia Music Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival taking place in Thibodaux, LA! It is open for all ages with music throughout the day from local, national and international musicians. This year’s line-up includes Nelly, Cowboy Mouth, Joe Haydel, Austin Williams, DJ Spin, Little John and the Dirty Clarks, the Premier Soul Band, and Icarus Jones. The Acadia Music Fest will also feature local artists, delicious food, and a Kid’s Korner. The charity supported by this year’s Acadia Music Fest is Beyond the Bell, an after school program designed to help Raceland-area children and teens.

French Food Festival – Oct. 25-27, Larose Civic Center

In addition to delicious Cajun food, and music, The French Food Festival offers a carnival, auction, art show, Cajun market, a petting zoo, and a variety of contests including a a cornhole tournament, Cajun burger eating contest, dance contest, and a costume contest, there is something for everyone! Plan to come hungry with over 40 booths of food. Bring your dancing shoes to dance the night away with live music: Friday – Gary T., J.P. Bourgeois, Junior Lacrosse; Saturday – Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition, Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns, Snapper and the Fishsticks, Shorts in December; Sunday – Waylon Thibodaux, Benjamin Bruce and the Acadians.

Southdown Marketplace – Nov. 2, Southdown Plantation

With more than 300 local and national vendors, the Artisan Craft Show has something for everyone. The show will feature unique and hand-made items including, jewelry, clothing, wood crafts, original art, garden items, seasonal items, and more. In addition, delicious foods and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 per person, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit Terrebonne Historical & Cultural Society and Southdown Plantation & Museum.

BBQ, Bourbon and Blues Festival – Nov. 2, Warren J Harang Auditorium

Lafourche Arc is proud to present the BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues Festival! The smell of smokey barbeque, soulful sounds of blues bands and smooth tasty bourbon will appeal to all the senses. The BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues Festival will feature live music by Tyron Benoit, RKG, Snapper and the Fishsticks, and the Canebreakers. There will also be local mom-and-pop and large-chain vendors grilling delicious BBQ during the festival, as well as a BBQ cook-off competition. The festival will also include the Juke Joint Tent, where participants 21 and over may purchase a ticket to taste 30 different kinds of bourbon. General Admission tickets are $10; tickets to the Bourbon Juke Joint are $100.

Photos provided by Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.

Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-off – Nov. 8, Downtown Thibodaux

Experience a culinary showcase of Cajun cuisine at Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off! Sample Louisiana-inspired dishes from over 30 teams while enjoying live music. In addition, Goose burgers, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages will be sold by area bars and restaurants. In order to manage crowd size and comfort, we will sell a set limit of pre-sale tickets online and a very limited amount of cash sale tickets on event day at the entry gate. Tickets are $15 per person (kids 10 & under are free) & can be purchased via the link below. Tickets are transferable but not refundable. All proceeds benefit Thibodaux Main Street.

Thibodeauxville Fall Festival – Nov. 9, Downtown Thibodaux

Explore beautiful, historic, downtown Thibodaux at Thibodeauxville! The award winning festival will feature three stages of live music, arts and crafts booths, a Cajun food court, a car show, and the infamous rubber duck race in Bayou Lafourche. Admission to the festival is free.

Elks’ Duck Derby Community Festival – Nov. 9, Downtown Houma

Prepare yourself for a day filled with boundless energy and fantastic festivities, all while supporting a cause that truly makes a difference. We’re rallying together to raise funds for our programs that provide unwavering support to our beloved Veteran Programs. Here’s what’s in store for you at the Duck Derby Extravaganza! Duck Races that will leave you quackers! Watch in awe as hundreds of rubber ducks race against each other, vying for victory in a thrilling display of speed and determination. It’s an adrenaline-pumping spectacle you won’t want to miss! Live music that will get you waddling to the beat! Mouthwatering food and delightful drinks!

But it doesn’t stop there! By attending this extravaganza, you’re making a real impact in the lives of veterans and TARC. Every dollar raised will directly support these remarkable causes, allowing us to continue our vital work throughout the year.