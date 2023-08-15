Here’s everything to know about the 2023 Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival!

This Labor Day Weekend, Morgan City will host their 88th Annual Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival! Here’s all the details you need to partake in this famous, 5-day celebration of the two industries that built this community.

“The Festival recognizes the working men and women of both the seafood and petroleum industries, which are the economic lifeblood of the area,” explains the official statement on the Festival’s website. “The Festival has been honoring those who work tirelessly through rain and shine…and sometimes even hurricanes…to provide the areas economic lifeblood for over half a century. The festival also emphasizes the unique way in which these two seemingly different industries work hand-in-hand culturally and environmentally in our area. It is designed in such a way that people from all socioeconomic backgrounds can enjoy and participate in festival events.”

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival has won several awards, including Festival of the Year in 2006, 2007, 2014, and 2015, and was honored with the title of “Most Unusual Festival Name.” The Festival is also considered the oldest state chartered harvest festival in the state of Louisiana.

The 2023 Festival will take place Thursday, August 31, 2023-Monday, September 4, 2023 in downtown Morgan City, featuring live music, arts and crafts, a children’s village, the Blessing of the Fleet, a street parade, the Artist Guild show, a 5k, Mass in the Park, fireworks, a carnival, a car show, the coronation, and more. See the complete schedule of events here.

To stay up-to-date on the 2023 Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, please visit their Facebook or official website, and get ready to enjoy this 5-day celebration with everything to offer!