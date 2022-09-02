Here’s some things to do this Labor Day weekend

It’s Fri-yay on a holiday weekend! Looking for something to do? Here are a few local things happening this weekend:

Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival | Sept. 1-Sept. 5 | Morgan City The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum is back and has five days packed with activities to celebrate your Labor Day weekend! The festival includes live music, a carnival, craft vendors, a 5K, a blessing of the fleet, delicious food, a car show, a children’s village, parades, and much more! For a full schedule of events, click here.

The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum is back and has five days packed with activities to celebrate your Labor Day weekend! The festival includes live music, a carnival, craft vendors, a 5K, a blessing of the fleet, delicious food, a car show, a children’s village, parades, and much more! For a full schedule of events, click here. Bayou Strolls | Saturday, Sept. 3 | Downtown Houma Marina | 8:45 a.m. Join a fantastic group of ladies as they stroll in beautiful downtown Houma. Rain or shine, someone with a stroller will be out there. They begin strolling at 8:45 a.m. and are meeting on the track by the CIS parking lot area. If details change, the group will be updated on Facebook.

Join a fantastic group of ladies as they stroll in beautiful downtown Houma. Rain or shine, someone with a stroller will be out there. They begin strolling at 8:45 a.m. and are meeting on the track by the CIS parking lot area. If details change, the group will be updated on Facebook. Marketplace at the Marina | Saturday, Sept. 3 | Downtown Houma Marina | 8 a.m. – noon Cancelled Come support local! This month’s market will also include live music by Daytton Turner Live, a birdhouse paint craft by Little Arts Studio, and a Sprout Challenge with a $2 voucher. Check out this month’s vendor lineup on the official Market Facebook page.

Come support local! This month’s market will also include live music by Daytton Turner Live, a birdhouse paint craft by Little Arts Studio, and a Sprout Challenge with a $2 voucher. Check out this month’s vendor lineup on the official Market Facebook page. Lafourche Central Market | Saturday, September 3| 4484 Hwy. 1, Raceland | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Lafourche Central Market offers local produce and goods such as fruits, vegetables, and baked goods along with gifts made by local crafters, farmers, and businesses. This is the perfect spot to shop local and find something unique to remember Lafourche!

The Lafourche Central Market offers local produce and goods such as fruits, vegetables, and baked goods along with gifts made by local crafters, farmers, and businesses. This is the perfect spot to shop local and find something unique to remember Lafourche! Boat Tours on Bayou Lafourche | Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center | 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cruise along beautiful Bayou Lafourche on a boat tour hosted by the Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center. This activity takes place every Friday & Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weather permitting, and is $15 per person. On Fridays, the boat tour visits the Historic ED White House for a tour of the former home of the first Louisiana Supreme Court Justice. On Saturdays, explore the natural beauty of Bayou Lafourche on a scenic nature cruise.

Cruise along beautiful Bayou Lafourche on a boat tour hosted by the Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center. This activity takes place every Friday & Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weather permitting, and is $15 per person. On Fridays, the boat tour visits the Historic ED White House for a tour of the former home of the first Louisiana Supreme Court Justice. On Saturdays, explore the natural beauty of Bayou Lafourche on a scenic nature cruise. Louisiana Retro Con | Saturday, Sept. 3 | 5459 Vicari St, Houma | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Come be a special part of the first-ever Louisiana RETRO CON! The event gives the opportunity to buy, sell and trade video games, collectibles, trading cards, and more! There is a $5 entry fee with 12 and under free. There will also be “fun stations” set up for gamers young and old to sit and enjoy some retro games. Cosplayers are welcome and heavily encouraged. For any and all questions contact (985)870-2378 or a private message via Dave’s Gaming Galaxy Facebook page.

Come be a special part of the first-ever Louisiana RETRO CON! The event gives the opportunity to buy, sell and trade video games, collectibles, trading cards, and more! There is a $5 entry fee with 12 and under free. There will also be “fun stations” set up for gamers young and old to sit and enjoy some retro games. Cosplayers are welcome and heavily encouraged. For any and all questions contact (985)870-2378 or a private message via Dave’s Gaming Galaxy Facebook page. Louisiana Retro Con Community Blood Drive | Saturday, Sept. 3 | Oakshire Elementary School in Houma | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Be a LIFESAVER and LEVEL UP by donating blood! Donors will receive a mystery gift. They will receive an envelope containing a slip of paper with a prize written on it. Prizes will vary to include gift cards, t-shirts, free pizza vouchers, ice cream vouchers, and other items! You can schedule an appointment here. Please bring your ID and eat before you donate. Also, stay hydrated before and after your donation.

Be a LIFESAVER and LEVEL UP by donating blood! Donors will receive a mystery gift. They will receive an envelope containing a slip of paper with a prize written on it. Prizes will vary to include gift cards, t-shirts, free pizza vouchers, ice cream vouchers, and other items! You can schedule an appointment here. Please bring your ID and eat before you donate. Also, stay hydrated before and after your donation. Labor Day Lollapalooza! | Sunday, Sept. 4 | DA Old swamp shack, Thibodaux | 2 p.m. Come to the swamp for a Labor Day bash! Come Kick Off Labor Day with a potluck including a fish fry, sauce piquante & Much More. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite dish, but it is not required. Come relax with a cold beer, a full belly & great company!

Know something going on? Email us! heidi@rushing-media.com