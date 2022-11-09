Here’s What you Need to Know About the 30th Annual Thibodeauxville Fall Festival This Weekend!

Planning to walk the streets of Downtown Thibodaux this weekend for the Thibodeauxville Fall Festival? Here’s what you need to know to get the full experience!

The festival is a special one as they are celebrating its 30th anniversary! Presented by GoBears, the fest will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Downtown Thibodaux and admission is free.

Thanks to the City of Thibodaux – Municipal Government and Good Earth Transit, there will also have a free shuttle service for easy parking! Park at the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium and the shuttle will drop you off at the festival grounds. The shuttle runs every 20 minutes from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

There will also be a slew of live music throughout the day! Stage A will see Waylon Thibodeaux at 10:00 a.m., and Bucktown All Stars at 1:30 p.m. Stage B will feature the Cajun Music Preservation Allstars, Open Cajun Jam, and The Revelers. Stage C will have Thibodaux Family Church Christian Music. Also, did we mention food? Come try a variety of food including shrimp tacos, Mexican street corn, the famous funnel cakes, and a lot more! There will be 25 food vendors with over 75 dishes!

The car show has also been a big hit! It is an open car show. Registration is from 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and judging begins at 1:00 p.m. The awards will be at 3:00 p.m. and the registration form can be downloaded here. Don’t forget about the famous duck race in Bayou Lafourche at 4:00 p.m. sponsored by Thibodaux Regional Health System! Get your duck tickets for $5 and let’s see whose duck will win! Not participating in the race? It’s still a sight to see as thousands of ducks flow down the bayou.

Vendors will be available all day! There will be over 175 vendors lining the streets that offer anything from candles, paintings, jewelry, or others! Also, don’t forget to visit the downtown boutiques!

For more information, follow the festival on Facebook! There are still volunteer slots available which can be found here.